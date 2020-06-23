Bombay HC asks govt to clear its position on pending class X, XII CISCE papers

The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde went on to direct the state to file a reply stating its clear position, depending on the number of students opting for physical exams. The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde went on to direct the state to file a reply stating its clear position, depending on the number of students opting for physical exams.

Seeking to know if it was adopting a “wait and watch” policy, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the state government to “clear” its position on holding physical examination for pending class X and XII papers of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The court also asked the central government to inform it about the decision of the Home Ministry, if any, pertaining to a plea before the Allahabad High Court, seeking cancellation of pending CISCE and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

Last month, the CISCE had said that it will conduct the pending exams from July 1 to July 14.

On June 15, it had told the HC that it has decided to offer students two options – they can either appear for the remaining papers as per the revised schedule or opt out, in which case, the final results will be based on their performance in internal assessment or pre-board exams.

Expressing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde asked the state whether it was adopting a “wait and watch” policy and if its stand would be different if 10, 25 or 50 per cent of the students choose to appear for physical exams. It went on to direct the state to file a reply stating its clear position, depending on the number of students opting for physical exams.

