Bombay HC asks district judges to ensure working of videoconference facility in trial courts

The Bombay High Court recently directed all Principal District Judges (PDJs) in Maharashtra to verify whether the video conference facility in place is working/not working and if it is not working, then to take steps for their functioning.

The court also directed the PDJs to verify whether periodical meetings about the availability of escorts are being conducted at present as due to the Covid-19 pandemic the courts were not fully functioning.

The HC asked the PDJs to verify whether reports of such meetings, if conducted, are sent to High Court administration and if meetings are discontinued for some reason, PDJs are directed to hold such meetings periodically.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak passed an order while hearing a habeas plea by one Sushil Lohiya, father of Brijesh Lohiya, accused by CBI of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

According to the petitioner, his son was duly arrested and produced before a special court and was remanded to police custody initially and on March 8, this year, he was sent to magisterial custody and was to be produced next on March 22. On the said date, Brijesh was neither produced physically nor virtually and despite that, the special judge extended the period of custody till April 5.

Considering this, the petitioner filed a habeas corpus plea seeking to set aside March 22 remand order and to direct the authority to forthwith release Brijesh from the “continued illegal detention at the Arthur Road jail”.

Additional Public Prosecutor M H Mhatre for the state submitted that the accused was not produced physically on March 22 due to a lack of sufficient police escort. There were 145 prisoners required to be produced on the said day, but escort for only 47 prisoners was provided, hence all the prisoners could not be physically produced, she argued.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda representing the petitioner said that in a city like Mumbai, there is no hurdle at least producing the accused virtually, which was not complied with.

The court noted that the state lawyer failed to give any justification for the non-production of the petitioner virtually and made a “feeble attempt” to support the same stating that virtual production is done only when ordered by the court, which was not the case.

The bench noted that the High Court administration had passed directions to all PDJs to conduct meetings with jail authorities to secure more police escorts.

The bench noted that in the present case, a special CBI judge has not given a reason as to why the remand was extended despite the non-production of the accused. It said that “even though there are certain defects, they are not worth allowing the plea and the same cannot be entertained and is liable to be dismissed.”

However, the bench wondered why despite the CrPC having recognised virtual production of accused of judicial custody, the jail authorities cannot wait for orders from courts allowing the same. At the same time, the judge may also mention that virtual production is permitted in case it is not possible in the physical mode for some reason, the court said.

“It may also be true that in some of the remotest talukas, there may not be internet facilities. We are also aware that during this Covid-19 pandemic period, courts could not function to their fullest extent. So, there is a need to revive all the existing systems. We are told that in some courts in Maharashtra, the state Home Department has made available video conferencing setup,” the bench observed, and passed directions to make working video conferencing facilities available and are maintained properly.