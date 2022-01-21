Bombay HC asks Centre, state govt, BMC to disclose booster dose policy

The Bombay High Court Friday directed the Centre, Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file affidavits within ten days in reply to the PIL filed by two city-based lawyers seeking framing and swift implementation of a vaccine-booster policy and arranging for booster dose “for every citizen on priority without any delay.”

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anil S Kilor was hearing a PIL filed by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari last month.

It stated, “It is a need of time to have the booster dose of vaccines started at the earliest, for which there is no policy in place by Centre, state or BMC. The experts involved in this field must roll out the policy covering every section of people who are due for booster doses and due to delay, unlike citizens internationally getting vaccine boosters, there is a high possibility there will be higher risk of not getting the booster dose.”

“It has been observed that the efficacy of vaccines is reduced after three months of receiving two doses of vaccines, which increases chances of infection in the person against the new variant,” the plea added.

The Centre submitted a note stating that in view of a recent global surge of Covid-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant considered as a variant of concern, it has been decided to further refine the scientific prioritization and coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination.

It said the Covid-19 vaccination for children of age group of 15-18 years has stated from January 3, for Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of vaccine, a precaution dose can be administered based on completion of nine months, that is 39 weeks, from the date of administration of second dose.

The Centre’s note further stated that all citizens, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free Covid-19 vaccination at government centres and those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use centres set up by private hospitals.

Kapadia, on Friday, said while the Centre has initiated a “precaution dose” for FLWs, HCWs and senior citizens, there is no policy for citizens at large and confusion prevalent over whether the booster can be administered six months after the second dose or thereafter.

“There has to be a clarity on the same through the policy and citizens should know how many booster doses are available in the country,” Kapadia added.

The bench said that it will ask the respondents to file a short affidavit in that regard. “However, those who are eligible may go to centres and get boosters. People are waiting at the centres to vaccinate them,” Datta remarked.

The court went on to ask the respondent governments to disclose the policy in respect of vaccine boosters to combat Covid within ten days and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Last July, while hearing another PIL by the two petitioners seeking directions to provide door-to-door vaccination to people aged above 75 years, disabled persons and the bedridden, a division bench led by the Chief Justice had directed the authorities to ensure eligible individuals have the benefit of Covid vaccination at their residence in the manner as per the policy formulated by the state government, despite the Centre not willing to adopt a policy for the same.