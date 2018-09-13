Ganesh Chaturthi: Bombay HC asks BMC about action taken on illegal pandals

A Ganesh idol being taken in a train from Dadar station. (Express phoot by Ganesh Shirsekar) A Ganesh idol being taken in a train from Dadar station. (Express phoot by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inform it about action initiated against illegal Ganpati pandals in the city.

The state government informed the court that according to data collected in August, 132 illegal pandals have been found in the city and 217 illegal pandals have been found in the suburbs. The government pleader also told the court that there are 54 illegal pandals in Thane.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation and others on noise pollution caused during religious festivals the city.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak said they will hear the BMC on Friday on what action has been initiated against the illegal pandals in Mumbai city and the suburbs. Appearing for Awaaz Foundation, lawyers Rohaan Cama and Shanay Shah, told the court that the authorities had taken no action so far.

