Bombay HC asks BEST to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to kin of employee who died during peak of Covid

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar of the Bombay High Court recently observed that mere absence of RT-PCR report or adequate medical documentation could not be a ground to refuse the benefits to the kin of frontline Covid-19 workers as per the Government Resolution (GR) of May, 2020.

The Government Resolution provided one-time ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family members of the employee along with an “accelerated compassionate appointment” to any one eligible family member.

The bench on November 11 directed Rs 50 lakh compensation and compassionate appointment to the kin of deceased BEST bus conductor Krishna Daulat Jabare, who died at the peak of the first Covid wave in August, 2020.

“It would indeed be inhuman on our part if we refrain from interfering in this case and fold our hands to decline relief to the heirs of Krishna who died while answering the call of duty,” the bench observed.

The bench was hearing a plea by Mayuri Jabare, the deceased’s daughter, who said that her father had been employed by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) as a bus conductor since 1998. Advocates Karansingh Shekhawat and Swapnil Gite for petitioner said that serving the organisation for nearly 22 years with regular attendance, Krishna breathed his last on August 6, 2020, when the first wave of Covid-19 was “wreaking havoc” in the country.

The court noted that the death certificate issued by BMC doctor Dr R V Metkari clearly suggested that an acute respiratory distress syndrome together with influenza-like illness led to Krishna’s death and it was a suspected case of Covid-19 death. However, no post-mortem was conducted due to a BMC circular.

The plea challenged the November 25, 2021 order of BEST that rejected petitioner’s application for compassionate appointment and ex-gratia compensation filed under the May 2020 resolution on the ground that the committee of doctors constituted by the BMC did not certify clearly that Krishna’s death was caused by Covid-19. The report of the committee made a reference to the absence of any RT-PCR test having been conducted by Krishna while he was alive.”

The bench noted he had failed to report to duty on August 1 and passed away six days later and said that the time gap of six days cannot be brushed aside by BEST only on the ground that the committee of doctors constituted by the BMC had not conclusively declared that Krishna died as a result of Covid-19 infection.

It further found that the committee of doctors had not taken a serious approach as the panel met on August 24, 2021, more than a year since Krishna had died, and failed to consider relevant factors in the case.

The court also observed that BMC’s committee of doctors did not proceed to specifically record that Krishna did not die of Covid-19 infection.

“We are of the view, bearing in mind the preambular promise of securing, inter alia, social and economic justice to all our citizens, that benefit has to be given in case of a real doubt in favour of the weaker class for whom the policy decisions to provide ex gratia compensation and accelerated compassionate appointment were conceived by the authorities,” the court said.

The bench said that in view of the inconclusive report, the authority could have drawn an inference that Krishna’s death due to Covid-19 must be “more probable.”

“Thus, merely because there was no RT-PCR report or adequate medical documentation could not have afforded ground to refuse the benefits flowing from the Government Resolution dated May 29 2020…we are of the view that BEST acted illegally, unjustly and in an arbitrary manner to deprive the petitioner the benefits of policy decisions taken by the authorities,” the high court observed.

The bench allowed the petition and set aside the November 2021 order of BEST and directed it to sanction and release Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation to surviving heirs of Krishna in equal shares. It also directed BEST to offer a compassionate job to Mayuri on a post based on her educational qualifications. The bench asked the BEST to comply with directions within two months and disposed of the plea.