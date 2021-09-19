Bombay HC asks 16 pre-arrest bail plea applicants to deposit Rs 5,000 each to police fund

THE BOMBAY High Court recently directed 16 anticipatory bail applicants booked for ‘forgery’ in an educational institute to pay Rs 5,000 each to Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund (MPWF), as it did not appreciate practice adopted by their advocates of seeking time to take instruction to respond to queries of the court.

The HC was hearing pre-arrest bail pleas on Tuesday from the 16 accused in connection with a case registered in Pune for ‘forgery of their appointment approvals in an educational institution. The applicants contended that they were employed as teachers since 2007 and their approvals were rightly granted by an education officer.

Their anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by a sessions court on January 22 prompting them to approach the high court.

Since January, the high court had repeatedly extended interim protection to the applicants pending the hearing of their pleas. On September 13, when their pleas came up for hearing before a single-judge bench of Justice Ajay S Gadkari, the advocates argued for ‘sufficient period’ and upon certain queries made by the bench, they sought further time to take instructions from the client.

Justice Gadkari noted that the court “did not appreciate the practice adopted by the concerned counsel/advocate(s). However, at the “profuse request” by the advocates for the applicant(s) and in the interest of justice,” the bench posted further hearing October 6.

The court said that it will hear the pleas on the next date “subject to the condition that applicants pay a cost of Rs 5,000 for each anticipatory bail application to the ‘Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund.”

The judge said that the amount is to be deposited by the petitioners in the CPWF bank account on or before September 21.

The court also clarified that the period for depositing amount will not be further extended on ‘any count’, and if the applicants fail to deposit the same, the pleas “shall stand dismissed without further reference to HC”.