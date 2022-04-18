Bombay HC appoints panel to probe & suggest remedies against malpractices in state edu dept

THE AURANGABAD bench of the Bombay High Court recently constituted a three-member committee under its former judge Justice P V Hardas (Retired) to investigate and submit its report by July 31 recommending remedial measures on “serious” allegations of malpractices in the state Education Department and to curb them in future.

The court on April 7 passed an order while hearing a PIL, which alleged an inflated number of enrolled students in various schools getting government grants in connivance with state officers so that crores of rupees of public money can be diverted under the guise of providing grant-in-aid to appoint teachers and various other facilities for such students, who are not admitted in those schools, and “forged and fraudulent student database” is maintained.

The court expressed that the steps taken by the state were insufficient and culprits should be penalised.

A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Sanjay G Mehare on April 7 passed an order in PIL filed by one Brijmohan Dhirajprasad Mishra, argued through advocate Sachin Deshmukh.

The PIL sought an administrative action, including recovery of salary paid to the teachers and staff appointed against “inadmissible” posts. It also sought criminal action against errant officers, private management and head teachers directly responsible for the malpractices.

The petitioner said that many teachers and other staff are appointed by such schools against the “inflated” number of students in various grant-in-aid schools and crores of rupees of public money are siphoned off.

In response, the state government’s affidavit did not dispute some of the malpractices and submitted that according to drive and enquiries carried out by the Education Department from 2012 till August 2019, an amount of Rs. 4.1 crore had been required to be spent by the state for the primary section and Rs. 2.24 crore for the secondary section. It added that steps to recover amounts are initiated against the errant school management and further enquiries are still going on.

The government said that the School Education Department on September 29, 2020, came up with a policy to get data and Aadhar-linking of students from private, aided, unaided, zilla parishad and municipal schools and has initiated coercive measures after several invalid Aadhar counts were revealed.

The government said that approximately 22 lakh students are admitted in Class 1 every academic year and final approval to staffing pattern will be given only after completion of the Aadhar enrolment of SARAL facility, after which the student-teacher ratio can be easily maintained and managed.

The petitioner said that if such exercises would have started 20-years ago, the malpractices could have been controlled and the swindling of public money could have been prevented.

After perusing submissions, the bench observed, “In our view, these steps, though belatedly taken by the Education Department to control such malpractices, are not sufficient. This Court must go to the root of the matter and find out why such malpractices were allowed to be practised in the last two decades in the Education Department.

The culprits who benefited from said malpractice by diverting the public money by inflating the number of students in various aided schools should be penalized by appropriate action. Though the affidavits filed by the State Government indicate that the amount is recovered by the Education Department from some of the schools, the action taken by the State Government is not even to the extent of 5 per cent.”

The bench then appointed a three-member committee headed by Justice (retired) Hardas, with Aditi Ekbote, Scientist, NIC- Pune and advocate A B Girase as its other members to look into the allegations.

The committee is asked to call for suggestions from various stakeholders in the school education sector and submit a report recommending the remedial measures to be taken in the future to curb such alleged malpractices, to stop and avoid any further diversion of public money by such alleged fraudulent activities.

Asking the panel to consider the accountability of errant persons and state to submit a further report on steps taken, the bench posted further hearing in PIL to August 1.