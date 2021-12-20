Bombay HC appeals to MSRTC staff to resume services

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it hoped that Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees who are on strike would consider the difficulties being caused to the public, including nearly 12 lakh students from rural areas, and consider resuming services while the three-member committee formed by the HC considers the issues raised by them.

The court was told that while the committee had managed to get the issue of dues and payables of the employees resolved, the issue related to their demand to be treated as state government employees is yet to be considered, and the corporation would not make an opinion on the same at present as it needs to be ascertained at various inter-departmental levels.

The court said it hoped to arrive at an amicable solution by the end of three-month deadline.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak was hearing a contempt plea in a writ petition of the MSRTC against the employees’ trade union along with others, seeking direction to all staffers to refrain from participating in strikes and stopping work.

The court indicated that it would issue notice to employees of MSRTC in the contempt plea and posted further hearing to Wednesday, December 22.

The state government counsel submitted a preliminary report by the committee as per the November 22 HC order, which stated that it conducted 27 meetings so far, and it is yet to consider the issue of merger of MSRTC employees with the state government as three aspects including legal, financial and administrative, are to be ascertained.

The committee headed by state Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty said that salaries of MSRTC employees are now close to the salaries of state government employees as per the Seventh Pay commission, based on the increase announced by the government on December 1.

Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte for the employees submitted that the employees did not violate the court order and that nearly 50 people have died by suicide, and there needs an early resolution to the stand-off between employees and the state so that the same does not increase.