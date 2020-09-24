Bombay HC: ‘Anxious moments in life of near ones who have tested Covid positive lead to unexpected behaviour’

The HC observed that custodial interrogation of applicant was not required. (File)

Observing that “anxious moments in life of near ones, who have tested positive for Covid-19, lead to unexpected behaviour”, the Bombay High Court last week granted pre-arrest bail to a man and directed him to pay Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister Relief Fund. The man was booked for causing obstruction and assaulting a government servant visiting a gram panchayat office. The man was searching for a bed at government hospitals for his Covid-19 positive mother.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on September 18 was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Swapnil Lande, filed through advocate Pranav H Bhoite. The applicant told the court that his mother on July 25 tested positive and was home-quarantined as no beds were available in nearby hospitals. After hearing submissions, Justice Dangre noted, “The pandemic situation has brought the entire world on its knees… The anxious moments in the life of near and dear ones of a person, who has tested positive, lead to unprecedented situation and unexpected behaviour.”

The HC observed that custodial interrogation of applicant was not required but said, “However, he must pay the price for irresponsible behaviour… it is the endeavour of the government… with limited resources to cater to need of the public… and government is attempting to do its best.”

