INS Vikrant cheating case: “Prima facie vague complaint,” Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to BJP leader Krit Kirit Somaiya in connection with a cheating case filed by the Mumbai police alleging swindling of funds collected for restoration of INS Vikrant, Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

“In the event of arrest, Somaiya is to be released on bail upon furnishing bond of ₹50,000,” the court held. “The FIR indicates that allegations are mainly based on media reports. Though there are specific allegations of misappropriation of Rs 57 crore, there is no material on record to indicate on what basis the complainant has arrived to said figure. It is also to be noted that the complaint had been lodged in the 2022 for money allegedly collected in 2013,” a single- judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai prima facie held.

The High Court will hear Somaiya’s pre-arrest bail plea after two weeks on April 28.