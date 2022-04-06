scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
CBI takes Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail; Bombay HC refuses to hear plea against court order

Justice Dere directed that Anil Deshmukh's plea challenging a special court's orders be placed before another bench. His lawyers are likely to mention the plea before a Bench of Justice P D Naik.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 6, 2022 12:54:52 pm
Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection with an alleged corruption case, news agency PTI reported.

According to an official, Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest.

Though Deshmukh had moved High Court challenging the special CBI court’s order that allowed the central agency’s application seeking his custody, a single-judge Bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere Wednesday recused himself from hearing Deshmukh’s plea.

Deshmukh also challenged a special PMLA court order which had allowed CBI’s application and directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai to hand over his custody to the CBI investigating officer.

The judge asked Deshmukh’s lawyers to mention his plea before another Bench. His lawyers are likely to mention his plea before a Bench of Justice P D Naik.

