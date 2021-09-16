Bombay HC rejects Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking quashing of inquiries against him by Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court on Thursday held non-maintainable a plea by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking quashing of two preliminary enquiries (PEs) initiated against him by the Maharashtra government.

The court, while rejecting the plea, observed that reliefs claimed by petitioner can be adjudicated only by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and added that if the petitioner approaches the appropriate forum, the same can be decided by the concerned authority independently without prejudice to the High Court’s order.

Follow Live Updates from Mumbai | Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai records 514 new Covid-19 cases, highest since mid-July

A division Bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar had, on July 28, reserved a verdict on the issue of maintainability of Singh’s plea challenging two preliminary inquiries initiated against him in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case and the allegations made by inspector Anup Dange, who was suspended last year but was reinstated recently by the Mumbai Police.

Singh had alleged that the probes were initiated to scuttle the CBI investigation ordered by the HC on April 5 following his allegations of corruption against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

However, questioning the maintainability of the petition, the Maharashtra government said that Singh’s contentions pertaining to preliminary inquiries come under the purview of the All India Service Rules, which are dealt by CAT.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Singh, said that both the probes were initiated hastily and without application of mind. “It is obvious from the circumstances that it was issued out of confusion and vendetta. Singh complained against Anil Deshmukh and instead of inquiring into that, the state has punished the whistleblower… They are trying to shoot the messenger,” Jethmalani argued.

He added that it was not a “mere administrative inquiry” but also dealt with the criminal aspect of the case and the same was arbitrary and against the law.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, representing Maharashtra government, said that the petition pertained to “service matters” and should be raised before CAT. Opposing Singh’s contention that the government action was a form of vendetta, Khambata said that the complaint was lodged by Dange in February, long before Singh’s letter on March 20 accusing Deshmukh of corruption.

Jethmalani said that the government, with the help of DGP Sanjay Pandey, was trying to convince Singh to withdraw the letter. “When persuasion (by Pandey) failed, the false cases followed,” he added.

Khambata had told the court that as the DGP has recused himself from the probes and other officers would conduct the investigations now, Singh’s plea should be rendered infructuous and non-maintainable. The state had submitted the progress report of the two inquiries in a sealed cover to the HC.