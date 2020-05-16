Bombay HC allows vehicles carrying essentials in Matheran

People buy essential goods at Khichadipur in Delhi which was identified as a hotspot last month. People buy essential goods at Khichadipur in Delhi which was identified as a hotspot last month.

In a relief to nearly 30,000 residents of Matheran and neighbouring villages, the Bombay High Court Saturday allowed essential supplies vehicles in the core-sensitive area of Matheran hill station and directed that these vehicles should ply three times a week while following pollution norms.

The High Court order followed recommendations of an interim monitoring committee formed under the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in this regard.

A single-judge bench of Justice S J Kathawalla on Thursday had asked the committee to take an immediate decision on a plea filed by former MLA Suresh Narayan Lad that stated the hill station residents, tribals and cattle farmers, are dependent on the town for their livelihood and daily supply for essential items.

After the court’s direction, MoEF formed an interim monitoring committee on May 13 under the chairmanship of Konkan division commissioner Shivaji Daund.

The panel Friday heard petitioner Lad and observed, “The peak tourism season of Matheran hill station (March to May) was lost during lockdown since March 2020 and this has resulted into huge economic losses to the people of Matheran and reduced their paying capacity. Undoubtedly, the current pandemic situation arising out of COVID- 19 is unique and has increased hardships for people of Matheran.”

Thereafter, the committee unanimously resolved to request the railway authorities to operationalise Dasturi Naka (Aman lodge) – Matheran railway by attaching additional goods bogies to it to supply essentials.

Meanwhile, the committee asked the Matheran municipal corporation to hire goods transport vehicle meeting environmental norms which will carry goods every Wednesday until commencement of goods transport by railways.

However, on Saturday, the petitioner submitted that considering the number of people dependent on supplies, the vehicles should be allowed to ply three times a week.

The court accepted suggestion and with the consent of parties, modified panel’s decision and directed it to be implemented thrice a week.

Earlier, the court was informed that as Matheran is an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), and no vehicular movement beyond Dasturi Point was allowed, except for ambulances and vehicles of fire brigade and solid waste management since 2003.

However, advocate Gaurav Parkar for the petitioner had said that heavy vehicles including trucks and tempos were allowed during landslide in the year 2005.

Parkar had told the court that even during normal conditions, vehicular traffic in Matheran was restricted and goods were transported into the town through hand-pulled horse carts. He added that since the lockdown was imposed, many of the handcart-pullers and horses have not been available.

On Saturday, Justice Kathawalla took on record committee’s decision, which said that the most optimal solution for reducing hardships of people and maintaining the ecological balance would be operationalisation of railway for goods transport.

In this regard, it sent a proposal to Divisional Railway Manager, Central Railway for approving goods transport by attaching dedicated goods bogies.

Until the railway arrangements are made, to address immediate need of essential supplies, the panel asked the local body to hire a goods tempo with Bharat VI- engine with due compliances from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The committee will review the functional aspect of the arrangements next on September 15, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd