Bombay HC allows Varavara Rao’s counsel to visit him at hospital to complete bail formalities

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the lawyer of Telugu poet and 82-year-old Elgaar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao to visit him at Nanavati Hospital here to obtain his signatures to complete formalities related to his bail conditions.

The high court on Monday granted bail for six months with strict conditions to Rao on health grounds in the case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. (NIA).

The court granted bail to Rao on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties in the like amount. However, his counsel’s request for permission to meet Rao was rejected. The court asked Rao to remain within the jurisdiction of the NIA special court, Mumbai, for six months.

Rao’s counsels moved the application, seeking to modify his bail conditions and allow him to deposit temporary cash bonds for two months till they make arrangements for the solvent sureties.

Senior counsel Anand Grover for Rao on Thursday informed a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale that the application has been filed and Rao’s signatures on the affidavit is required.

Grover urged the court to allow advocate R Sathyanarayanan to meet Rao to get his signatures on the application for permission to deposit the cash bonds instead.

The bench verbally asked the counsel for state prison authorities to allow Rao’s lawyer to visit him at the hospital for signatures.

“The order (granting bail) was pronounced three days ago. You could have said something immediately or on the same day. But now, whatever it may be, you file (affidavit) first,” Justice Shinde told Rao’s counsel.

The court allowed Grover to mention the plea on Friday afternoon after completion of filing formalities.

Varavara Rao will be discharged from hospital if his health conditions are stable and released on bail only after completion of formalities.