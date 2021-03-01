Bombay HC allows Varavara Rao to deposit cash surety for release on bail

The court granted bail to Rao on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties in the like amount. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Telugu poet and Elgaar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao to deposit temporary cash security for release on bail with strict conditions for six months until the process of submitting solvent sureties is completed by April 5.

The High Court on February 22 granted bail to Rao for six months on health grounds with strict conditions in the case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court granted bail to Rao on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties in the like amount. The court asked Rao to remain within the jurisdiction of the NIA special court, Mumbai, for six months.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale on March 1 was hearing a criminal application by Rao seeking to modify his bail conditions and allow him to deposit temporary cash surety for a month until they make arrangements for the solvent sureties.

The plea said that the activist, who is currently admitted in Nanavati Hospital, a private super-speciality hospital, since November last year, required urgent release and be allowed to furnish cash surety as the process of submitting solvent sureties would take time in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Last Thursday, the HC allowed Rao’s counsel to visit him at Nanavati Hospital to obtain his signatures on an affidavit to complete formalities related to his bail conditions. However, on Monday, advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA opposed the grant of such prayer.

After hearing submissions, the bench observed, “We are of the opinion that in the interest of justice, due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the limited prayer can be granted.”

In view of this, the court directed the undertrial to be released on bail on his furnishing cash surety in the sum of Rs 50,000 and granted extension of time till April 5 for furnishing two solvent sureties.

Disposing of the plea, the HC noted, “It is made clear that all other conditions stated in the order dated February 22 shall operate without any modification. It is further made clear that the extension of time to furnish two solvent sureties is granted for the limited period in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation.”