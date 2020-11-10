Bombay HC allows two Jain temples to reopen with conditions of limited entry during Diwali

After hearing submissions, the bench said it would pass the order only for reopening two temples run by petitioner trusts and refused to grant any additional relief to petitioners in case of 100 other temples.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed only two Jain temples to reopen for devotees with strict conditions, including limited entry on the number of people and following Covid-19 safety protocols during Diwali. The two temples are owned by two trusts at Dadar and Byculla. The court, however, refused to allow 100 other Jain temples to reopen and said since it was not a PIL, other trusts would have to approach separately.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Abhay Ahuja passed the order on application by Shri Atma Kamal Labdi Surishwarji Jain Gyan Mandir Trust and Sheth Motisha Religious and Charitable Trust to their pending pleas.

On November 5, the High Court had directed the state disaster management department to decide on a representation by two Jain temple trusts for reopening temples during the five days of Diwali from Dhanteras to Bhau Beej, and the same was rejected by the government.

On Tuesday, advocate Prafulla Shah for the trusts submitted that as the five-day period of Diwali was auspicious and important for Jains, they should be permitted to visit the temples between November 13 and 17 from 6 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, representing the state government, opposed the plea and said the petitioner’s claim that the five days were important only for the Jain community was not proper as the festival was also important for Hindus and, hence, petitioners could not be granted relief.

Kumbhakoni further opposed the prayer to permit 102 temples to reopen stating that the petition was not a PIL and, hence, the two trusts cannot seek relief on behalf of the entire community. He sought the plea to be dismissed and said it was up to the HC to grant permission for opening only those temples run by petitioner trusts.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it would pass the order only for reopening two temples run by petitioner trusts and refused to grant any additional relief to petitioners in case of 100 other temples. The detailed order will be made available in due course.

