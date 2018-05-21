Bombay HC allows practising doctor to enroll for diploma course

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

THE Bombay High Court recently granted relief to a 37-year-old practising doctor by allowing him to seek admission for a diploma course as an “in service” candidate. The Maharashtra government had not allowed him to seek admission on the ground that he had not rendered the requisite three years of service.

Relying on the ‘experience certificate’ furnished by the petitioner that showed that he has over six years of experience, a vacation bench of Justice A K Menon and Justice Bharati H Dangre passed an order in his favour. It observed, “…we are of the prima facie view that since the experience certificate itself records a total period of six years and eight days during which his services were found to be satisfactory and in tribal and remote areas for the concerned period, there is no reason to deny the petitioner the opportunity to apply for admission to the diploma course as an ‘in service’ candidate.

In 2018, Dr Prakash Sonkamble filed a petition challenging the non-inclusion of his name in the category of an “in-service diploma candidate in the Selection State Merit List”, published on April 26 and May 6, 2018 by the state government. Sonkamble claimed that he qualified to be included in the merit list. In his petition, Sonkamble stated that he was not allowed to seek admission for the diploma course in pediatrics as “in-service diploma candidate” on the ground that he has not rendered services for the requisite three years and allegedly falls short by one month. Sonkamble had applied for the diploma course through the in-service quota.

The petition says that Sonkamble is a permanent employee working as a “Medical Officer” since September 2005 and permanently served in tribal and hilly areas in Kinwat taluka and Mahur taluka for over six years. The petition adds that Sonkamble has “rendered valuable service to the state government in tribal, hilly and difficult areas in extremely difficult and harsh conditions”.

Contesting his claims, the Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) told the court that according to a temporary experience certificate of February 2018, Sonkamble has worked in the notified areas only from September 12, 2005 to July 21, 2008. “Thus, the total duration of these postings counts the 2 years, 11 months and 8 days, which experience still falls short by 23 days,” he claimed. The AGP added that the experience gathered by Sonkamble in taluka areas does count as part of the minimum three years’ experience required.

After the High Court order, Sonkamble got admission in the civic run, King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College for a diploma course in pediatrics.

