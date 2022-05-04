Bombay HC allows Indiabulls Housing Finance plea seeking quashing of cheating FIR

The Bombay High Court Wednesday allowed a plea by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) seeking to quash an FIR for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other charges levelled by a shareholder. The high court quashed the magistrate court’s order of last year directing the registration of the FIR, which was initially filed in Wada under the Palghar district and later transferred to Maharashtra’s Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of the First Information Report filed in Palghar.

The high court, on April 27, 2021, had passed an ad-interim order on a writ plea by IHFL challenging the magistrate court’s order and seeking to quash the FIR registered against it. In an interim relief to the firm, the high court had stayed the probe against the mortgage lender and its key officials, saying the complaint on which the case was filed “appeared to be malafide and deficient”.

The high court had then held that facts on record “prima facie raise suspicion about bonafides of the complainant” and that such “modus operandi was undertaken to foist Wada Magistrate jurisdiction,” while no part of the transaction was shown to have been undertaken there. It had also noted that since the nature of alleged offences pertained to financial and economic offences of serious nature, a probe by specialised agencies was required and the local Wada Police were not equipped to deal with it.

“Therefore, such a probe by local police would lead to petitioners being called to the local police station, causing unnecessary harassment,” the HC had noted.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak on April 8 had concluded the hearing and reserved a verdict on the plea. The court had continued interim orders till the pronouncement of the verdict. It had also noted that when the petition was filed last year, the probe was with the local police authorities, however, during the pendency of the plea and post interim orders, the investigation was transferred to state CID.

Therefore, the bench had noted that the interim orders granting stay applied to the state CID to whom the probe was subsequently entrusted.

The FIR, accusing the promoters and directors of the company of siphoning off funds and committing accounting irregularities, was lodged following the Palghar magistrate’s April 7, 2021, direction based on a complaint by Ashutosh Kamble, a shareholder of IHFL. In his complaint to the magistrate, Kamble had claimed that he suffered a devaluation of his shares due to alleged misdealing by IHFL between 2014 and 2020.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Desai, representing IHFL, had argued that the FIR lodged by Kamble was “absolutely malafide and part of similar attempts made earlier against the petitioners by certain persons seeking to initiate criminal proceedings on the basis of false and frivolous allegations, so as to extract money from the petitioners”.

The lawyers further submitted that while Kamble purchased shares for the first time on March 17, 2021, he approached the police with his alleged grievances within less than 10 days. “This was absolutely a malafide complaint, which the magistrate failed to appreciate in the proper perspective and that there was not even a prima facie case made out for registration of FIR,” argued Desai.

IHFL had added that Kamble did not wait for the matter to proceed further and within four days approached higher authority, the superintendent of police, and on April 3, 2021, he filed a complaint before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC). Later, the magistrate passed the order directing registration of FIR on April 7 that year and the same was in contravention of due process of law, they added. However, the state police and complainant opposed the plea.

The HC on Wednesday allowed IHFL’s plea and quashed the magistrate’s order initiating FIR against it. Detailed judgement will be made available in due course.

