Bombay HC allows cultural events at Cross Maidan for Kala Ghoda Arts fest

The Bombay High Court Thursday allowed an interim application filed by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA) to permit it to hold visual arts events and other performances at Cross Maidan in Mumbai as part of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival from February 4 to February 12.

The court said that the order is subject to an undertaking being submitted similar to an earlier instance that it will not set up refreshment and commercial stalls at the Maidan.

A division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye passed an order in interim application filed by the association in a writ moved by the Organisation for Verdant Ambience and Land (OVAL), a public trust in 2018 that challenged the Government Resolution (GR) which transferred the authority of maintaining the Cross Maidan from Collector to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The OVAL in 2017 filed a petition against commercial use of the ground. As per earlier directives of the court, the organisers have to seek permission from it for holding any event at Cross Maidan. The HC had restrained the collector of Mumbai city district from allotting the Cross Maidan to any third party without prior approval of the court since it was a playground as per the Development Plan (DP).

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka (currently Supreme Court judge) on February 7, 2018 permitted the collector to allot the premises for the festival after getting an unconditional undertaking from the KGA that it will not set up food stalls on cross Maidan.

Further undertaking was sought that “no part of the Cross Maidan shall be used for any commercial activity or for earning any income and the musical events shall be open to the members of public and no entry fee shall be levied.”

The HC had then said that “the state government cannot entertain applications made by third party applicants in a casual manner and cannot grant permission contrary to law laid down by the apex court.”

In view of such an earlier order, the KGA moved the HC last month seeking to set up visual art events, performances and refreshment stalls at Cross Maidan for the nine-day festival

Advocate Siddhi Doshi for KGA submitted that the festival was not-for-profit enterprise to offer a space for art and said that it charges nominal fees to entities to set up stalls and entry to the festival was free of cost. The association said that it was in the process of obtaining permissions from the civic body, police and the collector.

Senior advocate Navroz Seervai appearing for the OVAL opposed the plea stating that permission cannot be granted as the Maidan was reserved as a playground.

The bench allowed KGA’s application to display art on Maidan during festival period and clarified that it would grant permission, provided the KGA gave an undertaking not to erect commercial and other refreshment stalls.