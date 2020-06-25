Bombay HC allows civic body to use private building in Byculla as quarantine centre

However, nine tenants had filed an intervention plea, through advocate Vivek Shukla, objecting to the civic body’s move. (File) However, nine tenants had filed an intervention plea, through advocate Vivek Shukla, objecting to the civic body’s move. (File)

The Bombay High Court has allowed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to use a private residential building, it had requisitioned, as a quarantine facility. It has also asked the civic body to pay a monthly sum of Rs 28.38 lakh as expenses for more than 900 high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients from the E-ward who are under institutional quarantine in the private building in Byculla.

On June 19, the court had allowed the BMC to use a building constructed by Neelkamal Realtors Tower, provided the civic body paid a transit rent for the 218 residential and commercial tenants for temporarily taking over the property as an institutional quarantine facility.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and N R Borkar allowed the use of the building as quarantine centre as majority of its tenants did not object to the BMC’s decision. However, nine tenants had filed an intervention plea, through advocate Vivek Shukla, objecting to the civic body’s move.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd