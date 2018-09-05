Bombay HC allows Chhagan Bhujbal to travel outside Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express File Photo) Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed an application filed by NCP leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, seeking permission to travel outside the state. Bhujbal, arrested in connection with alleged money laundering case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on May 4 after being incarcerated for two years.

Justice Prakash D Naik said, “…there is no impediment in allowing the applicant’s (Bhujbal) application to travel outside Maharashtra.” The court asked Bhujbal to intimate the investigating agency as and when he is travelling outside Maharashtra and also provide his place of visit and his contact details.

The Enforcement Directorate’s counsel Hiten Venegaonkar had opposed the application, stating that if he is allowed to travel outside Maharashtra, there is an apprehension that he might tamper with his property outside the state.

The application said though the High Court had put a condition while granting bail to not leave Mumbai without trial court’s permission, this condition “is causing undue harassment to the applicant and preventing him from discharging his official duties as a Member of Legislative Assembly”.

The application stated: “There is a serious water scarcity in his constituency and members of the public of his constituency, including poor villagers and farmers, look up to the applicant to solve these issues. Being their representative, the applicant has in the past raised several issues of public hardship with the government and has helped in bringing relief to the people.”

