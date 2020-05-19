Bombay HC allows 24-week pregnant minor survivor of sexual assault to undergo abortion

“The petitioner is permitted to go ahead with the medical termination of pregnancy of her minor daughter as per medical board’s opinion dated May 18,” the court ruled. “The petitioner is permitted to go ahead with the medical termination of pregnancy of her minor daughter as per medical board’s opinion dated May 18,” the court ruled.

After examining an assessment report submitted by the JJ hospital medical board, the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed a 24-week pregnant minor survivor of sexual assault to undergo abortion.

The court on May 15 had directed the hospital to set up a medical board and assess whether the 17-year-old girl can undergo medical termination of pregnancy without being subject any health risks.

Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a plea filed by the minor’s mother, which stated that her daughter was in mental trauma and wished to terminate her pregnancy to be able to concentrate on her studies. It added that her daughter be permitted to terminate her pregnancy, as it was the result of a sexual assault that happened last year.

The report by the medical board stated, “At 24 weeks of gestation, termination of pregnancy carries risk to pregnant minor. Also, continuation of pregnancy will have physical and mental stress to minor. Hence, it is advisable to terminate the pregnancy at a convenient hospital of her choice.”

Following this, the court ruled, “The petitioner is permitted to go ahead with the medical termination of pregnancy of her minor daughter as per medical board’s opinion dated May 18.”

