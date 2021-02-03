Bombay HC agrees to resolve dispute between state govt and private hospitals, doctors

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday accepted to resolve the dispute between the state government and private hospitals, along with private doctors represented by Indian Medical Association (IMA), pertaining to bed reservation for treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Vinay G Joshi was hearing petitions by IMA and other doctors/hospitals seeking to reduce the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals, stating that the pandemic situation in the city is under control and private doctors in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other regions are aggrieved by “arbitrary fixation of treatment rates”.

The petitioners objected to the “high-handedness” of the state government while fixing the charges that the hospitals can recover from Covid-19 patients. They also objected to the refusal to give compensation to private doctors who succumbed to Covid-19 while treating patients at private units. Senior Counsel S U Kamdar for IMA submitted that private hospitals should be allowed to recover charges from Covid-19 patients admitted to beds that were not under government reservation.

Kamdar also submitted that hospitals should be allowed to recover charges from such patients as per rack rates and the state government should not have a say in this. Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan submitted that the state government wanted to resolve the issue by clarifying all doubts and, therefore, requested the court to hold a hearing between health ministry officials and IMA representatives in the judges’ chambers.

The court accepted the same and posted further hearing to February 3.