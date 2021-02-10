Bombay HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of ex-BARC CEO to Feb 15

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing to February 15 on a plea by former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), arrested in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case, seeking directions to the state to grant him interim bail or shift him to private hospital for treatment.

A single judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing the bail plea by Dasgupta, who is lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai. Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hirey submitted that Dasgupta has also filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court and this move is nothing but “forum shopping”.

However, senior advocate Aabad Ponda for Dasgupta informed the court that they have already moved a praecipe before the apex court to withdraw the medical bail application, to which Hirey objected and said that the recent SC order suggested they had sought an amendment of the plea.

After Dasgupta’s counsels assured that they would withdraw the plea before the SC, Justice Naik posted the further hearing to February 15.