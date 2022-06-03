Centre notifies appointment of two judicial officers as additional judges of Bombay HC

The central government’s Ministry of Law and Justice notified the appointment of two judicial officers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court on Friday. Urmila Sachin Joshi-Phalke, who is presently principal judge at City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai, and Bharat Pandurag Deshpande, are notified as additional judges for one year.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names for elevation to the Bombay High Court in September last year. The central government had returned their files but the apex court collegium had reiterated its recommendation in February.

The Bombay High Court with its principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa as on date, has 55 judges, including 48 permanent judges and seven additional judges, though its sanctioned strength is 94. Nearly 11 judges of the Bombay High Court will retire this year.

Recently, the names of two senior judges of the Bombay High Court, Justice S S Shinde and Justice A A Sayed, were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium as Chief Justices of the Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh High Courts, respectively.