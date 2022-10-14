scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba acquitted by HC in alleged Maoist links case

A division bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

GN SaibabaDelhi University professor GN Saibaba addresses the media following a raid at his residence in January 2014. (File/Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case and allowed his appeal against conviction and life sentence, news agency PTI reported. The court also ordered his immediate release from jail.

A division bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment. Wheelchair-bound due to a physical disability, Saibaba is currently lodged at the Nagpur central prison.

Following the verdict, Saibaba’s wife Vasanta Kumari told The Indian Express, “He is an intellectual and a teacher. He was framed in the case. His health has deteriorated and his limbs are not working properly because of spending seven years in jail. At present, my brother-in-law is in Nagpur to complete the formalities.”

The bench also allowed the appeal of five other convicts in the case and acquitted them. One of the five died pending hearing of the appeal. The bench directed that the convicts be released forthwith from jail unless they are accused in any other case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district had convicted Saibaba and others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

Also read |Don’t know how a 90% disabled man can be a threat to govt: Activists and intellectuals demand release of Professor G N Saibaba

The court had held Saibaba and the others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Saibaba had threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike inside his jail cell in protest against the installation of a CCTV camera which allegedly captures footage of the toilet and bathing area. His wife and brother wrote to the Maharashtra Home Minister on Saturday seeking the removal of the CCTV camera.

More from Mumbai

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:16:18 am
Next Story

Google Chrome to soon add Passkey support: What is it, what to expect

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement