847 mangroves to be cut for bullet train-linked project, remote plantation allowed as exception

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cleared the felling of 847 mangrove trees for infrastructure linked to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, but used the case to send a wider message: compensatory afforestation cannot become a numbers game, and planting trees hundreds of kilometres away does not make up for local ecological loss.

Calling the clearance an “exceptional measure”, the court made it clear that the order should not be treated as a precedent for future projects. It also pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to implement reforms it had directed nearly a year ago to make compensatory afforestation more transparent and ecologically meaningful.

The observations came in a verdict by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad on a plea by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. (MahaTransco), which sought permission to fell 847 mangrove trees to build a 132 KV transmission line and substation “integral” to the bullet train corridor. The project requires diversion of 3.35 hectares of forest land, including nearly two hectares of mangroves, and was treated by the court as one of “national importance”. The dispute centred on the state’s proposal to compensate for the loss by planting 7,457 non-mangrove trees over 6.71 hectares in Sangola, Solapur district, about 400 km away. Bombay Environmental Action Group, an environment group, argued that plantations so far from the affected site could not restore the ecological functions lost in Palghar. Agreeing with that principle, the court cited a Supreme Court ruling in MC Mehta case to reiterate that compensatory afforestation is meant to restore ecosystems, not merely replace the number of trees cut.”Compensatory afforestation is not intended to be a mere numerical replacement of trees felled for a project. Its purpose is ecological restoration. Plantation undertaken hundreds of kilometres away may satisfy a statistical requirement, but fails to restore the environmental benefits of the affected locality,” the bench observed. Despite this, the court allowed the project to proceed because of additional commitments made by MahaTransco. Besides, the statutory plantation in Solapur, the company undertook to plant 26,664 mangrove saplings near Thane, much closer to the affected site. The bench “did not intend to interfere” with expert bodies’ assessment, granting an exception on “categorical assurances”.