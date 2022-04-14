Bombay Gymkhana running eating house without health licence, RTI reveals

Bombay Gymkhana, one of the oldest clubs in Mumbai, has been running its eating house without a mandatory health licence for over two years now, according to information revealed by documents accessed through Right to Information (RTI). An inspection conducted by BMC officials from the Health Department of A ward (Colaba, Fort) shows that the one-year health licence had expired on December 23, 2019 and that the eating house was operating in the absence of permission.

The issue came to light after an RTI application was filed by activist Sanjay Gurav on March 4 before BMC’s A ward seeking information on Gymkhana’s health licence to run the eating house. In a reply to Gurav on March 29, BMC shared the copy of the health licence showing that it had expired on December 23, 2019.

“In the past, there have been several instances of fire accidents in restaurants. After that BMC had maintained that no eating house should be allowed to conduct business without licence. But the club was openly operating an eating house without a licence for over two years,” said Gurav.

After Gurav’s RTI, a team from BMC’s Health Department visited the club on March 19 and prepared an Inspection Report (IR) directing the gymkhana to renew the licence within seven days.

“The above said premises (Bombay Gymkhana) visited and inspected on dated 16/03/2022 at 1pm and found that you are conducting eating house, dining hall, pavilion and palm court without valid license under section 394 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. You are therefore directed to renew the health license within seven days from the day of receipt of this letter, failing which legal action will be initiated against you,” reads the IR signed by the inspecting officer of the BMC.

The gymkhana administration has denied the allegation and said that they have a valid licence issued by the BMC.

“Bombay Gymkhana has always believed in abiding with the law and has worked with the BMC in renewing and complying with the requisite licenses and approvals. As on date, we have a valid Eating House License issued to us by MCGM A Ward,” a statement issued by gymkhana said.

A source from the BMC said that the gymkhana administration rushed for renewal of license only after the complaint was filed. Claiming that the gymkhana is yet to renew the licence, Gurav filed a complaint with BMC on Wednesday demanding action against the club.