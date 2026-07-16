‘Thinking cops are real lords’: Bombay HC raps police over Shalarth FIRs based on ‘strangers’ complaints

The petitioner claimed the police continued to pursue the FIR even after the "stranger" complainant withdrew it. (File Photo)

Months after the Bombay High Court rapped the Maharashtra government, the court has yet again expressed “displeasure” and pulled up the Maharashtra Police for entertaining complaints by “strangers” seeking inquiries over Shalarth ID and appointments of professors, school teachers and non-teaching staff, by registering FIRs based on these “strangers'” complaints.

Coming down heavily on the police, the high court said that despite being public servants, the police were “probably thinking that they are real lords with law under them.” The Shalarth portal is a digital system for managing school employees’ service and salary records.

The high court bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad has sought the presence of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nashik (rural) next week before it and said the high-level authorities, including the state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), should take cognizance of the issue.