Bomb threat triggers security scare at Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan during Budget session

A bomb threat to blow up the Maharashtra legislature complex in Mumbai triggered a security scare on Thursday morning after an email warning was received during the ongoing Budget session.
Police and security agencies immediately launched a security sweep of the Vidhan Bhavan premises after the threat was reported. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams along with sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect the building and surrounding areas.
According to officials, staff and officials present in the complex were briefly evacuated as a precaution while security teams conducted a thorough search of the premises.
“Today morning, an email was received. It mentioned blowing up the Vidhan Bhavan with a bomb. After receiving the threat, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carried out a thorough inspection of the building. All employees were evacuated while a search was undertaken. There were not many elected representatives in the premises as the session generally begins post 10 am,” Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said.
He added that the police machinery immediately initiated the required security measures after receiving the threat.
Security personnel checked the legislature complex and adjoining areas as part of the precautionary drill. Officials later indicated that the message appeared to be a hoax, though police have begun efforts to trace the source of the email.
Despite the scare, authorities said the proceedings of both Houses were expected to continue as scheduled once security checks were completed. The Maharashtra Legislature’s ongoing Budget session is currently underway at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.
