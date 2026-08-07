Bomb alert at BMC mayor’s office, sender ‘plans to stop’ Mumbai on Independence Day

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Security was tightened in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office after Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office received a bomb threat email. According to senior officials in the south region, the email warned of an attack on Independence Day. “The email stated that they plan to stop Mumbai and the celebration which takes place on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. We are investigating the matter,” a police official said on the condition of anonymity.
According to the police, this is the third bomb threat email sent to the BMC Mayor’s office.
“This is not the first time that a threat was received. The Mayor’s office had previously received a similar threat. We are checking if the sender is the same person. We will take appropriate legal action in this matter,” the police said.
“The Mayor is chairing a meeting, and she will be at her office till evening, unless the police officials initiate an emergency evacuation. In the meantime, the security around the Mayor’s office has been scaled up, and visitors are being checked thoroughly,” a spokesperson in the Mayor’s office told The Indian Express.
The mayor’s office is located on the first floor in the BMC headquarters.
Ritu Tawde had received a bomb threat earlier on June 10, prompting the officials to scale up the security arrangements inside the civic headquarters. Metal detectors were installed at the entry of the corridor, and visitors entering the building have since been thoroughly checked by the security.
“After today’s threat, we are not allowing people to stand in queues or make a gathering in the corridors. Those who don’t have any business in the head office are being told to leave,” an official said.
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