Raspberry Sodas, a Rooster and other stories

A customer at Britannia & Co in Mumbai for years, Kunal Vijaykar had numerous encounters with the genial owner, Boman Kohinoor. One of the more memorable was when Kohinoor showed him a letter he had received from the Queen of England’s lady-in-waiting. A self-acknowledged Anglophile, Kohinoor was known to have written frequently to the Queen. Then there was the video, in which he asked to meet William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they visited Mumbai in 2016. The video went viral and the royal couple ended up making time to meet their “No 1 fan in India”, as Kohinoor called himself. So when Kohinoor showed the letter to Vijaykar, the latter was taken aback that he had, in fact, received a response at all. “What did you write to them that they responded?,” he asked the old man. Kohinoor said, “Oh, I just told them that I’m a very big fan of the royal family and that if they ever chose to come back to India, they would have my full support.”

Vijaykar laughs as he recalls this episode. “I told him it was fine that he had told me, but he shouldn’t breathe a word of this to anyone else,” he says. Kohinoor, who died in Mumbai on Wednesday at 97, was, however, not one to conceal such things. From giving pride of place to the Union Jack, along with the Iranian flag and the Indian Tricolour to displaying large cardboard cutouts of Will and Kate in his restaurant, he wore his obsession proudly and happily. A risk, perhaps, in a time that is so long on national pride and so short on a sense of humour, but Kohinoor knew that his city loved him far too much to be offended by this quirk. Indeed, in the flood of nostalgia that greeted news of his death, there were many recollections of his Anglophilia — all of them fond.

Kohinoor had inherited the business from his father Rashid, who established Britannia and Co in the commercial area of Ballard Estate in 1923. The family was among the Iranian migrants who had arrived in British India in the late 19th and early 20th century. While many were Zoroastrians, fleeing religious persecution in their country, they were distinct from the Parsis who had been in India for many centuries. Culturally, perhaps, one of the most significant contributions of the Irani community was the Irani cafe, which, with its bentwood chairs, glass-topped tables and hot, fresh kharis and bruns, became a beloved feature of Mumbai’s landscape.

City historian Deepak Rao informs that in 1947, there were around 350 Irani restaurants in Mumbai, many of which, after the Bombay Prohibition Act of 1949 was lifted in 1972, also began to serve beer. In fact, Rao first met Kohinoor at one such restaurant, the now-shuttered Bastani and Co., infamous for its long list of do’s and don’ts for customers, which even inspired a poem by Nissim Ezekiel. “A labourer once walked in, asking for directions. Kohinoor pointed to the board on which one of the rules was ‘don’t ask for address’, and asked the man if he can’t read. The man replied, ‘If I could read, I wouldn’t ask you’. At this, Kohinoor, laughed and helped him out,” says Rao.

In Mumbai lore, Kohinoor and his restaurant are larger-than-life characters, with a zaniness that is almost fictional. Take the large black rooster — now deceased — which, for many years, would stand on the counter, behind which would be seated Kohinoor’s late wife, Bachan. Or take the now legendary story of the time that the city ran short of raspberry soda, because the manufacturer Pallonji’s was facing labour issues. Britannia somehow managed to get a large stock from which bottles were doled out only to Parsis, who loved the drink. It is said that Kohinoor took this measure because he was worried his Parsi clientele would be angered if he ran through his stock too quickly. Although Rao says that if other customers insisted, he did relent. Kohinoor himself, as so many social media tributes have recollected, would wander among the tables, taking orders, cajoling customers to eat a little more and flattering young couples by comparing them to Will and Kate.

These stories burnish Britannia’s image as one of Mumbai’s most idiosyncratic places and of Kohinoor as one of the city’s most inimitable characters. But, of course, the reason for the long waiting periods came down to the quality of the food. Its most beloved dishes include berry pulao, sali boti and dhansak. The portions were generous, the meat well-cooked and the quality unfailingly good.

In his final years, Kohinoor expressed doubts about the future of his beloved restaurant. His children weren’t very interested in carrying on the business, he once told this newspaper, and in light of the fact that the Bombay Port Trust, which owns the land on which the restaurant is located, wanted to raise rents to current standards, he wasn’t sure it was even sustainable to carry on. Kohinoor’s loss is irreplaceable, and if the restaurant shutters, as he had feared, it, too, would leave a vacuum that cannot be easily filled. But until then, there’s delectable berry pulao and as many delightful memories as there are people in the city that Kohinoor called home.