Bombay High Court dismisses plea by BJP councillors challenging ordinance increasing BMC seats by nine

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by two BJP councillors challenging the November 30 Maharashtra government ordinance that notified the increase of nine seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing the plea by BJP Councillors Abhijit Samant and Rajeshree Shirwadkar challenging the state urban development department notification increasing the number of seats in the BMC from 227 to 236 after the proposal was cleared by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The petitioners, through senior advocate Veerendra Tulzapurkar, said that the ordinance is based on the 2011 Census and as these figures are more than 10 years old, amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on their basis is illegal.

Mumbai News Live | Follow latest updates

Responding to the contention that the number of councillors was increased without any “quantifiable data or latest census population data available”, the state government said the same was proportional to an increase in the population.

The government called the grounds raised in the plea “unjust, arbitrary, mala fide and politically motivated” and said the ordinance was promulgated after following due legislative process.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the government argued that the plea was filed on frivolous grounds and should be dismissed with heavy costs for wasting court’s time.

Kumbhakoni said that it was wrong on the petitioners’ part to argue that since the Supreme Court had turned down the ordinance granting 27 per cent reservation to OBC candidates in civic body elections due to lack of empirical data, similarly the November 30 ordinance should be set aside.

He said that while the empirical data was required for the reservation concerned, the increase of nine seats, which was based on the 2011 census, did not need the same and the contention was baseless.

Kumbhakoni added that as per the 2011 census, the population in the BMC area was 1.24 crore and there was an increase of 3.87 per cent and, therefore, the number of councillors (nine) increased is proportional to the population and the plea should not be entertained.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said that it has a schedule in place to conduct the elections within the time mandated and any further deviation from it will only jeopardize and delay the election process and so the plea should be dismissed.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare for the BMC concurred with the state’s submissions and said that the increase in the number of seats was intended to better manage the issues of large population in the city and as the petitioners were not directly aggrieved by the decision, the plea be dismissed.

On Monday, the bench asked the petitioners if they were seeking a stay on the election, to which they responded in the negative. “We are dismissing the petition and a detailed order will be made available in due course today,” Justice Sayed said.