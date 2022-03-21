Bollywood director Girish Malik’s 18-year-old son dies by suicide after father asks him to stop drinking: Police

Bollywood filmmaker Girish Malik’s 18-year-old son is suspected to have killed himself by jumping off from the fifth floor of an apartment in Andheri on Friday, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Mannan, took the step at the Oberoi Springs building in Andheri (west) after his father had allegedly asked him to stop drinking and behave well with his mother, added the police.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Mannan consumed alcohol while celebrating Holi on Friday. He continued to drink after going home and his father asked him to stop drinking. When Mannan misbehaved with his mother, the father instructed him to behave politely and went back to his room,” said a police officer.

Later, Mannan leaped out of the flat in their absence, said the police. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, added the police.

The Amboli police have registered an accidental death case.

Jal (2013), Torbaaz (2020) and Mann Vs Khan (2021) are some of the movies directed by Girish Malik.