Boisar Oleum Leak: Safety regulator orders shutdown of Bhageria Industries

A day after a major oleum gas leak at an industrial unit in Boisar in Palghar district, the state government’s Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) on Tuesday issued a prohibitory order against Bhageria Industries Limited, directing an immediate halt to all operations at the facility.
“We have issued a prohibitory order. For the time being, the management will have to immediately clean up the premises. Once the cleaning is completed, all equipment must be freshly audited by a third-party agency. Based on the audit certificate, clearance for restarting operations will be issued,” DISH Joint Director Madhav Totewad said.
The leakage occurred around 1.45 pm on March 2 at the company’s unit in the Tarapur industrial area. According to officials, the leak originated from a level indicator glass — a transparent tube used to monitor liquid levels inside storage tanks. What began as a minor leak intensified after one of the chemical storage tanks collapsed and ruptured, releasing a large quantity of oleum.
“The initial leakage was minimal, but the intensity increased drastically after the tank collapsed and broke. That is why the fumes were so severe later,” Totewad said, adding that all machinery inside the compound would undergo an independent safety audit.
The oleum, or fuming sulphuric acid, reacted with air to release sulphur dioxide and other sulphur oxides, forming a dense white cloud that reduced visibility within the factory premises and surrounding areas. Rescue teams initially faced difficulty locating the exact source of the leak due to the thick haze.
According to a statement from the Palghar Collector’s office, the leak began around 2 pm from a 2,500-litre oleum storage tank. The gas cloud spread rapidly over a three-to-five-km radius. With south-easterly winds carrying the fumes, areas including Camlin Naka, Taki Naka, Saravali, Khaira Pada and the Boisar railway station vicinity were affected.
As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated more than 2,600 people. This included nearly 1,600 students from Tarapur Vidyamandir and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, over 1,000 workers from Bhageria Industries and neighbouring units, and residents of the MIDC residential colony.
Residents reported symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing, throat discomfort, skin itching and nausea. At least three persons were hospitalised and are reported to be stable. Officials said around five employees may have been directly exposed to the gas.
The leak was brought under control around 6 pm, and officials entered the premises for inspection at about 10 pm. Authorities said further action would depend on the outcome of the safety audit and compliance with industrial safety norms.
