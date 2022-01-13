Body of bootlegger of duplicate liquor found near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The body of a 28-year-old man from Boisar, who used to manufacture counterfeit liquor, was found near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway earlier this month. His family believes he was murdered by his business partner over a monetary issue. An FIR was registered on January 10 and a police team from Virar is on the lookout for the accused.

The deceased, Deepak Bharadwaj, lived in a joint family with his wife, three brothers, father and sister-in-law, in Boisar. Bharadwaj worked as a tailor and also delivered MSEB bills for a living.

His family told the police he started an illegal business of making and selling duplicate liquor two months ago with Harishankar alias Gauri Nishad. On January 6, around 2.30 pm, Bharadwaj left home telling his wife Rekha he was going with Harishankar in the latter’s car to Virar to buy raw materials for the liquor making process.

Around 5.45 pm, Bharadwaj called his wife, in what would be the last time, and informed her he would be home within an hour. He said he was bringing vegetables and fruits for his father. His phone was switched off that night and he remained unreachable.

On January 7, Bhardwaj’s brother Jitendra, 24, who is a complainant in the case, went to look for him at Harishankar’s house, but it was locked. The neighbours informed Jitendra that Harishankar had left at night with two men and had not returned. A missing complaint was lodged with the Boisar police station on the same day.

The family kept calling Harishankar, but his phone was switched off too.

On January 8, according to the FIR, Harishankar called Rekha and said he had been arrested by the police in Thane and would be behind bars for two to three months. He added that he had no idea about Bharadwaj.

On January 9, a group of nine to 10 men known to Bharadwaj along with his brothers roamed around on bikes searching for him in Virar, but could not find him. While they were on their way home to Boisar, they spotted an ambulance with a police team on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Sakwar village.

They learnt a body had been found and discovered it was Bharadwaj. The body was sent for post mortem.

They then went to the Virar police station and lodged an FIR for murder on January 10.

“We are searching for the accused,” said Suresh Varhade, senior police inspector of Virar police station.