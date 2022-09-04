scorecardresearch
Boiler India 2022 convention to be held in Mumbai from Sept 14

Boiler India is a platform encouraging exchange of ideas, concepts and advancements in the industrial boiler sector.

This will be the second edition of the convention. (Photo: Boiler India 2022)

BOILER INDIA 2022, a convention for global leaders in the boiler and user industry, will be held at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre in Mumbai between September 14 and September 16.

Boiler India is a platform encouraging exchange of ideas, concepts and advancements in the industrial boiler sector. Boilers are a crucial part of the processing industry and find use in breweries and distilleries, food and beverages processing plant, commercial laundry facilities, textile manufacturing, power generation, rice mills, refinery and petrochemical processing, pharmaceuticals, milk dairy, sugar and jaggery production, among other industrial sectors.

The three-day event will comprise of interactive seminars curated by global experts in the field. It is being organised by Orangebeak Technologies Private Limited.

This will be the second edition of the convention.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:29:39 am
