Friday, May 13, 2022
‘Bogus membership of labour society’: Over 900-page chargesheet filed against Pravin Darekar

An FIR was registered against Darekar, who has been accused of using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank though he was not a labourer.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 14, 2022 3:12:51 am
An officer said that the chargesheet also included the names of two other persons linked to Pravin Darekar. (File)

The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an over 900-page chargesheet against the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, in connection to a cheating case. An FIR was registered against Darekar, who has been accused of using bogus membership of a labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank though he was not a labourer.

An officer said that the chargesheet also included the names of two other persons linked to Darekar. The police have charged the accused under sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 406 (criminal intimidation), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bombay High Court had on April 12 granted Darekar pre-arrest bail in the case.

