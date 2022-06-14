Bogus documents case: Bombay HC rejects BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore’s pre-arrest bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case in which the legislator along with five others was booked by Dahiwadi police station for allegedly forging documents in the name of a deceased person.

However, the court stayed an operation of its order for two weeks to enable Gore, an MLA from Satara district, to approach the Supreme Court seeking relief. The court continued for two weeks an earlier interim protection from arrest granted to Gore.

The case relates to fraudulently preparing bogus documents regarding a land in Mayani village. A man called Mahadev Piraji Bhise had lodged a complaint in this regard.

A vacation bench of the high court last month had granted interim protection from arrest to Gore till further orders. The court was hearing a plea by Gore and argued by senior advocate Rajeev Patil challenging a Waduj court order rejecting relief to him.

The bench on May 18 had told the prosecution that as appeal is required to be finally heard, the court will either protect the accused and hear the case in July or police can make a statement and the plea can be heard by a regular bench in June.

Additional Public Prosecutor S V Gavand, on instructions of Nilesh V Deshmukh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Dahiwadi Police station, had informed the bench that appellant shall not be arrested till the next date of hearing as the appeal is required to be finally heard.

The court had accepted the statement and posted the hearing to June 9. On Thursday, a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice V G Bisht concluded the hearing and reserved the verdict, which was pronounced on Tuesday.