Bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempts suicide, in stable condition

Bodybuilder Manoj Patil, who is also a recipient of Mr India title, allegedly attempted attempted suicide at his home in Oshiwara on Wednesday and is said to be in stable condition at hospital now. Patil, 29, was rushed to Cooper hospital by his family members and friends in an unconscious state after he allegedly consumed some pills.

Patil, who had won the Indian Body Builders Federation’s (IBBF) Mr India title for best sports physique in 2016, recently filed a written complaint at Oshiwara police station against actor Sahil Khan (of 2001 movie ‘Style’) for alleged harassment and cyber-bullying. Khan had been defaming his nutritional shop for the last two years, said Patil in the complaint.

Patil recently posted on Instagram, “I will soon expose Khan. Due to him, I have been receiving a lot of messages and phone calls from people. He has been harassing me for two years. He has been digging out information on me to defame me.”

A doctor from the Cooper hospital on Thursday afternoon said, “he has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition. We have taken samples from his body to find out what he had consumed. We have updated the concerned police officials about his health condition.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers of Oshiwara police station did not respond to calls or messages on the matter.