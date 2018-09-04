Body was found in Powai in 2013: ‘Accused’ walks free, fashion designer’s death still a mystery

“The place of death, though claimed by the prosecution to be in the house of accused, there is nothing on record to prove that,” the court said. A month after the murder, a man working in a restaurant claimed to have seen Vibhuti with the accused at Juhu beach. (Representational Image) “The place of death, though claimed by the prosecution to be in the house of accused, there is nothing on record to prove that,” the court said. A month after the murder, a man working in a restaurant claimed to have seen Vibhuti with the accused at Juhu beach. (Representational Image)

On November 10, 2013, police received a call about a body being found near Hiranandani Complex in Powai. It was severely charred body of a woman with legs missing. The Powai police suspected her to be between 15 and 30 years of age and began a search to identify her.

On the same day at Goregaon, worried about his 29-year-old daughter Vibhuti — a fashion designer — not having returned home, Rajendra Sampat lodged a missing complaint. On November 9, she had left home for work but did not return at night. Since she also sometimes stayed at another residence owned by her father, he thought she had gone there. The next day, however, as they were to go out for lunch, he began calling her but got no response. He went to his other flat to see if she was there, but couldn’t find her. He then approached the police.

They were informed about a girl’s body being found in Powai. On reaching the spot, Rajendra’s wife, based on the scarf, artificial bangles and skirt, identified the body to be that of their daughter. A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered. Within days, the police arrested Vibhuti’s friend, 37-year-old Gaurav Baruah, an interior contractor. The police claimed that Baruah had killed Vibhuti following an altercation by strangulating her and burnt the body using a synthetic thinner. They also claimed that the alleged murder took place at Baruah’s residence in Juhu and he later dumped the body in Powai.

Three years later, however, the sessions court acquitted Baruah, finding no evidence to link him to the murder.

The questions posed by the court in its order leave much about Vibhuti’s death unknown. Though the DNA of the body matched with that of Vibhuti’s parents, confirming her identity, and the post-mortem showed that the death was homicidal, the police claimed that her death was caused by strangulation. The body, however, bore injuries on head. No explanation was given by the police regarding it. The police could not substantially state at what time she could have been killed between November 9 and 10, 2013. There was no record of her having gone to work on November 9. The cellphone she was using, too, remains untraced till now. It was also not made clear as to how Vibhuti’s body was burnt.

Further, the police had claimed that Baruah had taken Vibhuti’s body in his car to dispose of, but the building watchman said it was in the parking lot all the while. Nothing could be seized from the car to show that the body was taken in it. The police further could not satisfactorily submit what was the motive behind the murder. The police claimed the body was burnt using a paint thinner, but no forensic report was submitted to support it. The court also said the police had planted a false panchnama to show recovery of articles belonging to Vibhuti.

“The place of death, though claimed by the prosecution to be in the house of accused, there is nothing on record to prove that,” the court said. A month after the murder, a man working in a restaurant claimed to have seen Vibhuti with the accused at Juhu beach.

The court, however, ruled that there was “doubt about the genuineness” of the evidence by that witness. On the issue of call data records too, the court said it was not proven that the accused and Vibhuti were in the same tower location on November 9 and 10.

