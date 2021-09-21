Mumbai: Body of third youth who drowned during idol immersion at Versova beach found

The body of the third youngster who drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol at Versova beach Sunday night was found Monday night, said Versova police. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Vijay Patil.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm near Versova jetty when Patil and his friends Shubham Nirmal, 17, Shivam Nirmal, 19, Vijay Masne 16 and Sanjay Tawde, 22 had ventured deep inside the sea and were pulled in by the waves. Local fishermen spotted the five drowning and managed to save Shivam and Masne while the rest went missing. None of them knew swimming, the police said.

The bodies of Shubham and Tawde were found Monday morning. “The spot where the incident occurred is not an immersion point, otherwise there would have been security posting,” said a police officer. The three deceased are residents of Kasam Nagar, a chawl off the Veera Desai Road near Andheri RTO.