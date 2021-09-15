Body parts found in drain: Deceased identified with help of tattoo on arm, police detain three for murder

Three days after dismembered body parts of a man were found dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai, the APMC police has identified the victim by a tattoo drawn on his arm.

Sources in the police said they have zeroed in on the accused and three persons, including a relative of the victim, who has been identified as Ravindra Mandotiya, have been detained.

The dismembered body of an unidentified male aged around 30 was found stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped in a nullah at Navi Mumbai’s APMC area on Sunday.

The incident came to light in the morning when local residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the nullah.

They informed the authorities, who found a blue plastic bag containing two hands and other body parts, but no head.

While the body parts were sent to JJ hospital for postmortem examination, the APMC police started checking missing persons complaints registered in other police stations.

The police also found a tattoo with the name of ‘Ravindra’ and an image of Lord Hanuman on the left hand of the victim.

“We started looking for a missing persons complaint mentioning a man on whose hand there is a tattoo and came across a person named Ravindra Mandotiya. A complaint regarding him going missing was registered at Koparkhairane police station,” said an officer.

Mandotiya had a similar tattoo on his hand, the officer added.

The police then zeroed in on three persons, including a woman, who are suspected to have been involved in Mandotiya’s murder and then chopping his body parts and dumping them in different parts of the city.

“We have detained three persons. The murder looks like a fallout of an illicit love affair. We haven’t found the head of the victim yet… his torso was found in Shilphata. We are grilling the accused to know where they have dumped the head and their exact role in the murder,” said an officer.

“An FIR for murder and destroying evidence have been registered,” the officer added.