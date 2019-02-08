Mumbai: Body of woman found off highway in Kasara

The body of an unidentified woman was found off the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Kasara on Monday, police said. According to the police, the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was strangled and dumped in bushes off the busy highway.

The body was discovered by a cleaner working at a hotel in Kasara at 1 am when he got off his shift. The police said that he was informed by a truck driver about a body lying in the bushes behind the hotel.

When he reached the spot, which was about 100 metres off the highway, the cleaner saw that the woman had suffered grievous injuries to her head and legs and that a jute bag and a shawl were lying nearby. “The injuries to the legs suggest that they were crushed in a vehicle collision,” said a Crime Branch officer.

The man immediately alerted the police. Kundan Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Kasara police station, said the woman is estimated to be aged between 20 and 25 years old. “A postmortem has concluded that the woman died of strangulation,” he said.

The local police are yet to identify the woman and has notified their counterparts in the district and adjoining cities to find whether any women fitting the description have been reported missing recently.

“We are questioning people in the area and believe that the woman was killed elsewhere and dumped in the isolated area off the highway,” added the officer.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered at Kasara police station.