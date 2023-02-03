scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Body of leopard cub found in Aarey forest

According to forest department sources, the cub likely died during a territorial fight with stray animals.

Local tribal people noticed the body around 7 am on Thursday, and alerted the forest department. (Representational/File)
The body of a leopard cub, seven or eight months old, was found inside unit no. 4 of Aarey forest early Thursday.

According to forest department sources, the cub likely died during a territorial fight with stray animals. Local tribal people noticed the body around 7 am on Thursday, and alerted the forest department.

In a photograph posted on social media, the dead cub could be seen lying in a pool of blood, with injury scars in its throat. Forest officials took the body to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) for carrying out an autopsy, and further medical examinations.

“Fragments of dog bone were found inside the cub’s stomach, indicating the possibility that the animal must have started to hunt on its own, during which it could have been led to a pack of feral dogs. The cub is not a full-grown leopard, therefore, it was easy for the strays to overpower the animal,” said an official. Forest officials have also launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Locals, meanwhile, said that the cub must have been attacked at least 200 metres from the spot, where its body was found. “The spot from which the body was found does not have cameras installed. It is possible that the leopard was injured or attacked somewhere, and then it reached the spot where its body was found. There were no bite marks on the body, and snake or insect bite does not lead to such heavy loss of blood,” said Wasim Athaniya, a resident and a member of Aarey Camera Trapping team.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:09 IST
