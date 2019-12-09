Mahim murder: Mumbai cops identify two spots from where accused threw bags with body parts

Investigators said the recovery of the two remaining suitcases will be crucial evidence in the case. Investigators said the recovery of the two remaining suitcases will be crucial evidence in the case.

A day after a 19-year-old woman and her 16-year-old boyfriend were arrested for allegedly killing a 59-year-old musician, police have identified the spots from where the accused threw three suitcases, containing the man’s severed body parts. The accused woman is the “adopted” daughter of the musician, but has levelled allegations of sexual assault against the deceased.

According to police, the accused threw one bag off a bridge in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while the other two, yet to be recovered, were thrown into the Mithi river from a bridge in Vakola. On December 2, police recovered a white and silver suitcase, stuffed with a left hand, a right leg and private parts along with a sweater, two pants and three shirts, behind the Makhdoom Shah Baba dargah.

Police said the accused duo killed the musician by hitting him on the head with a stick and his guitar, following which they stabbed him with a kitchen knife but when they thought he was still alive, they sprayed his face with an insect repellent.

After his death, the two hacked his body over the next three days and stuffed the parts into three suitcases and threw them into the Mithi river from two different bridges in Vakola and BKC, police added.

Investigators said the recovery of the two remaining suitcases will be crucial evidence in the case. “We believe that the one thrown from the BKC bridge was found floating near a shrine in Mahim. We are following the course of the river, so that we can recover the other bags in which the remaining parts were stuffed. We have also contacted the police station under whose jurisdiction the Mithi river is, so that they can inform us as and when they find anything suspicious floating in the river,” an investigator said.

The Crime Branch Unit V produced the 19-year-old woman before a holiday court on Sunday. She was remanded in police custody till December 10 while her boyfriend was sent to an observation home.

During the woman’s custodial interrogation, police will further examine the allegations of sexual assault that she has levelled against the deceased man.

“Only if we find any evidence or a witness confirms that she was sexually assaulted, we will register a case. So far, we believe that the two have come up with this story to cover up the murder that they committed on November 26,” an investigator said. Police further said they will check CCTV footage of the area where the musician stayed to narrow down the sequence of events. While police will also check CCTV footage of the areas from where the accused threw the bags into the water, they are also trying to find the parents of the accused.

The investigators added that the two had been dating for about a year. The minor had also left his residence and started living with the woman at the musician’s house.

Along with the body parts, police had also found the man’s clothes in the bag, including a shirt that had ALMO Menswear written on it following which they traced the tailor and identified the deceased through the tailor’s records.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App