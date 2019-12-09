Body found in suitcase on Mumbai beach: Cops say man killed by 19-year-old ‘adopted daughter’, boyfriend

The police said the teenagers dismembered the body and stuffed it in three bags. One of the bags surfaced on the beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah on December 3. The other two are yet to be found. The police said the teenagers dismembered the body and stuffed it in three bags. One of the bags surfaced on the beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah on December 3. The other two are yet to be found.

Four days after a dismembered body was found stuffed in a suitcase at Mahim beach, the Mumbai crime branch Saturday held two teenagers for the murder.

Officers alleged the man, identified as 59-year-old Bennett Rebello, was killed by a 19-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend.

According to the police, the girl had been driven out of her home by her parents two years ago, and Rebello, a guitarist, had allowed her to stay with him. Officers said the duo told the police they killed Rebello as he did not approve of their relationship, and also sexually abused the girl. Further probe is on.

DCP Shahaji Umap said on November 26, the two allegedly murdered Rebello by hitting him on the head with a stick. Over the next three days, they chopped his body and stuffed it in three bags at his Kalina residence. They then took an autorickshaw to the Mithi river, where they threw the bags. One of the bags surfaced on the beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah on December 3. The other two are yet to be found.

Officers said the girl’s family allegedly drove her out because they did not approve of her lifestyle. While Rebello had told the neighbours he had adopted the girl, police have found no formal adoption papers.

Rebello had been twice divorced, and was living alone when he took in the girl. The girl’s parents and elder brother stay in Ghatkopar. Her 16-year-old boyfriend had just given his class 10 exams.

