Body found in drum in Mumbai: Real estate agent held for woman’s murder

With the arrest of a 60-year-old real estate agent, the Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a case in which the decomposed body of a woman was found in a drum inside a building on May 11. Police have sent a team to Jalgaon, where his wife currently is, to question her to unearth more details on the murder.

DCP Shahaji Umap said, “We have arrested Babu Bhagwan Patel (60), a real estate agent. We have also sent a team to Jalgaon to question a woman he claims to be his wife.”

The body was found in a drum on the ground floor of the building in MHADA Colony in Shivaji Nagar near Govandi. After building residents complained of foul smell, police were called.

Police inspector Hasan Jathar said the postmortem report stated the woman had been murdered at least four days before the body was discovered.

Police said the drum was left at the building on May 11 morning. CCTV camera footage showed a tempo halting near the building around the time the drum is believed to have been brought there. Police tracked down its driver, who said he was paid Rs 600 by a man to deposit the drum at the building.

The driver said he didn’t know what was in the drum, which he picked up from near the APMC market in Navi Mumbai.

Footage from CCTV cameras near the market showed another tempo, accompanied by the same suspect, left the drum near the market. “We tracked down the second driver. He said he had met the suspect at Karave village in Nerul,” said senior inspector Deepak Pagare.

Police eventually tracked down Patel. “During interrogation, he claimed the woman was a commercial sex worker from Dadar. Patel lived in the same area where the body was found nearly a decade ago,” Umap said. “A police team has gone to Jalgaon to question his wife. So far there is no clarity on the motive,” he added.

