Bodies of three students wash ashore at Juhu, Versova

The Santacruz police said Wednesday morning they found the bodies of three students who were feared drowned at the Juhu beach on Tuesday afternoon. One of the bodies washed ashore at the north end of Juhu beach and the remaining two were found at Versova beach.

The incident took place around 2.30-3 pm. The three deceased, Aman Singh, 21, Kaustubh Gupta,18 and Pratham Gupta, 16, are from Aman Ashiyana society in Chembur Vashi Naka. All are students, police said. They had entered Juhu beach from a lane near JW Marriott during low tide.