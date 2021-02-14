scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Bodies of 3 crew members recovered from offshore vessel

The three bodies were charred beyond recognition, an official said. While two bodies were found from the tween-deck area, the third was found in the engine control room.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 14, 2021 9:34:26 pm
Greatship Rohini, offshore vessel, 91 nautical miles, NQO platform of Mumbai High, crew members body, crew members mumbai, mumbai news, indian expressOn Saturday, a fire broke out on the vessel approximately 91 nautical miles offshore at Mumbai High at 9 am.

The bodies of three crew members who were trapped aboard the offshore vessel (OSV) ‘Greatship Rohini’ were recovered on Sunday. On Saturday, a fire broke out on the vessel approximately 91 nautical miles offshore at Mumbai High at 9 am.

A total of 18 crew members were onboard the vessel when the fire broke out near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. The fire is believed to have started from the engine room but the exact cause has not been ascertained yet.

